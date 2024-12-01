Diljit Dosanjh praises Shah Rukh Khan and his IPL team KKR at Kolkata concert; King Khan responds

Popular singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently travelling across India for his Dil-Luminati tour. So far the prolific singer has already performed in Jaipur, Pune, Hyderabad and Lucknow. On Saturday evening, Diljit Dosanjh performed and enthralled a packed audience at Kolkata.

At the concert, Diljit Dosanjh spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and the actor's IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at his Kolkata concert. Several; videos and pictures from the concert have been shared on social media.

A clip shared on KKR's official Instagram handles shows Diljit Dosanjh talking about fanboying SRK, and how much he loved KKR's tagline Korbo lorbo jeetbo.

The video starts with Diljit shouting Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo, the slogan of KKR. He adds, "Yeh bohut acchi tagline hai. Yeh KKR ki hai? Badi pyaari tagline hai. Especially Shah Rukh Khan sir ki team hai toh waese acchi lagni thi hume kyuki hum sir k fan hai. Toh yeh bada accha mantra bhi hai ki aap apni mehnat kare, lade apne saath or chahe jeete na jeeteh yeh baad ki baat hai (This is a very good tagline. Is this KKR's? It's very nice. Anyway, we would have liked it especially because it is of Shah Rukh Khan sir's team and we are his fans. It's a very good mantra that you work hard, fight, and whether you win or not, that's a different matter)."

"Humara farz hai 100 per cent dena. Aap 100 percent mehnat karte hai toh obviously jeet ke paas koi option nahi reh jata. Toh yeh bada accha slogan hai (It's our duty to give our 100 per cent. If you work hard 100 per cent, then obviously there is no other option than to win. So this is a very slogan)."

On Sunday morning, Diljit took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a clip from the concert. At the concert, he also spoke about Rabindranath Tagore and Guru Nanak.

Diljit said, "Aap logo k liye bade fakr ki baat hai ki aap k paas itne badi mahaan hastiyan hai (It's a matter of pride that you have such great leaders)--spiritual leaders, Rabindranath Tagore. I was reading about him, and I like one thing. Someone told him, 'You have written the National anthem, so you write the world anthem as well'. He said, 'Guru Nanak ji already wrote that in the 15th century'." Diljit said recited it and urged people to read the world anthem.

He added that the love between Punjabis and Kolkata is quite old.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh shared Diljit's tweet and wrote, "Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I'm sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour.... Love u."

To this, Diljit replied, "Thank You Sir. We LOVE YOU. KORBO LORBO JEETBO."

Thank You Sir ??



We LOVE YOU ????



KORBO LORBO JEETBO ✊? https://t.co/0Vwwz6eDcL — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 1, 2024

Diljit shared a clip with the caption, a part of which was written in Bengali, "Dhonnobaad Kolkata, tomake bhalo bashi (Thank you Kolkata, I love you). DIL-LUMINATI TOUR 24. NEXT BENGALURU." During his stay in Kolkata, Diljit stopped at a famous Indian Coffee House. He also visited the Dakshineswar temple and took a ride in the city's iconic yellow taxi and sat along the scenic banks of the Hooghly River during his sightseeing trip.

He shared a series of pictures from his Kolkata tour on social media.

Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour will continue in other cities, including Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14, and Guwahati on December 29.