Popular singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently travelling all across India for his Dil-Luminati tour. He has already performed in Jaipur, Hyderabad and Lucknow and recently entertained a huge crowd in Pune.

Actor Nimrit Kaur attended Diljit's Pune concert. Several videos and pictures of Nimrit enjoying the music, dancing, and singing Diljit's popular Punjabi hits have gone viral.

At the concert, Diljit sang songs like Kinni Kinni, Naina da Kehna, Lover and Do You Know, among others.

For the event, Nimrit wore a comfortable outfit with jeans and a printed red shirt and carried a red heart-shaped bag. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nimrit shared a series of photos from the singer's concert. She also took several pictures with female police constables who were on duty at the event.

Sharing the post, Nimrit wrote, "Hona ni main recover. Simply the BESTESSSSSTTTTT concert I've EVER been to. Diljit Dosanjh chardi kalaan, tuhada koi mukabla nahin. Wahe guru mehr kare hamesha."

Seeing Nimrit's post, Diljit Dosanjh commented on Nimrat Kaur's pictures from his concert in Pune. He wrote, "Tusi Aeye c? Stage te aa jana c.. (You were there? You should have come to the stage)."

Nimrat replied to Diljit's comments on her post. She wrote that the stage and the spotlight belonged solely to him and that she feels extremely lucky to see him live. "@diljitdosanjh that stage and spotlight belonged only and only to you!! Main taan bauhaut lucky si kay finally tuhanoo main live vekh payee, thank you tuhadi pure brilliance layee," wrote Nimrat. (I'm very lucky that I was finally able to see you live; thank you for your pure brilliance.).

She also shared a screenshot of Diljit's comment on her Instagram story, and expressed her excitement by writing, "Alexa!!! Pehlaan dass dendi!!"

Professional front

Nimrat Kaur was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video and also Dasvi. She will next be seen in Section 84, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty. She also has Sky Force with Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, directed by Sandeep Kewlani, and Abhishek Anil Kapur.