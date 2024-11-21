Popular singer Diljit Dosanjh is touring India for his Dil-Luminati concerts. So far, the prolific singer has performed in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Hyderabad. Recently, the singer performed in Ahmedabad, where he wowed his fans with foot-tapping songs and other Bollywood numbers.

Ahmedabad, being a dry state, forced Diljit to tweak the lyrics of songs, which had the word 'daru, alcohol or liquor'.

The singer also appealed to the government that there should be a nationwide ban on liquor and said that most of his songs are devotional and Bollywood songs that mostly contain words like 'Daru or alcohol.'

Diljit Dosanjh slips and falls on stage

However a video shows, Diljit accidentally slipping on stage while managing to save himself.

In the viral clip, Diljit can be seen performing his song 'Patiala Peg' and seems to be engrossed in the song, when during a dance step, Diljit stumbles and falls on the stage.

However, the singer quickly stood up and asked the backup singers to pause for a second and told the organisers in Hindi, "The fire you launch here, don't do that. Oil gets spilled on the stage." He then gestured to the crowd with a thumbs up and said, "I'm ok," before resuming the song.

A fan club shared the video with the caption: "Even stars stumble! Diljit Dosanjh takes a fall during his Ahmedabad concert but bounces back with his signature charm, proving the show must always go on!"

How did Diljit falling on stage get him fame in 2013?

As soon as a viral video of Diljit, fans were instantly reminded of the time when Diljit had a big fall during his performance with Yo Yo Honey Singh during a concert in 2013.

"Har decade me ek baar toh girna hai (He has to fall once every decade)." Taking that reference, Diljit's fans saw this fall as a good omen, as immediately after that 2013 fall, Diljit entered the mainstream in Indian music and cinema.

"Jab bhi gira hai ..doguna fame mila hai bande ko (Whenever he has fallen, he has found twice the fame)," commented one fan.

Another added, "Last time gira to yaha tak pohocha, ab kaha tak (Last time he fell, he reached here. Now where all will he go)."

Meanwhile, Diljit took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and informed he will be performing in Mumbai on December 19. The poster read, "We heard you! Mumbai show announced".