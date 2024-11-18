Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is busy with his Dil-illuminati tour. So far the singer has performed in Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur and Gujarat.

Recently, the Telangana government ahead of Diljit's concert directed him not to sing any songs promoting alcohol, drugs or violence.

Diljit Dosanjh challenges govt to ban liquor after Telangana notice

Adhering to the Telangana government's orders, Diljit tweaked the lyrics of his songs in a bid to not violate the government's directive

During his recent concert in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Diljit sarcastically took a dig and responded to the Telangana government's notice instructing him to not sing songs on alcohol, or drugs.

Diljit told the fans present for the concert that he would not sing songs on alcohol since Gujarat is a dry state.

At his Gujarat show, he said, "Declare a dry day wherever my shows are, and I'll refrain from alcohol-related songs. It's easy for me to tweak my lyrics."

Speaking to the crowd, Diljit explained, "Even today, I won't sing any song about alcohol. That's because Gujarat is a dry state." The singer said that his body of work includes far more devotional songs than tracks referencing alcohol. "I have sung dozens of devotional songs. In the last 10 days alone, I released two devotional tracks, but no one talks about that. Everyone on TV is only focused on "Patiala Peg".

Diljit said, "I never personally called anyone and asked if they drink. I'm just singing a song. Bollywood has plenty of songs about alcohol, and I might have one or two. That's it."

The singer then issued a challenge to the government, stating, "I won't even sing those songs. It's easy for me to tweak the songs, bro. Also, I don't consume alcohol myself. Bollywood celebrities promote alcohol in advertisements, but I don't. Don't poke me. I quietly do my program and leave."

He added, "Let's start a movement—if all states ban liquor consumption completely, I will never sing a song about alcohol again in my entire life. Is this possible? During COVID, everything was closed except liquor shops. You can't fool the youth. If not a complete ban, then at least declare a dry day in your state on the day of my performance, and I will refrain from singing any alcohol-related song."

Praising the Gujarat government for its prohibition policy, he said, "If liquor is banned here, I am a fan of the Gujarat government. I openly support them for this. If liquor shops are closed across the country, I will stop singing songs about alcohol."

At his Hyderabad concert, Diljit mentioned, "When artists come to India from other countries, they are allowed to do whatever they like, sing whatever they want. But when an artist from your own country is singing, people have so many problems."