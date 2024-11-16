Popular singer Diljit Dosanjh is on a Dil-Luminati tour across the nation, for over a month, the singer has been enthralling the fans with his power-packed performances.

So far Diljit has performed in Delhi, Jaipur and Hyderabad. Needless to say, the singer and composer's fans arrived at his concert I large numbers. There was a wave of emotions, with fans crying, laughing, merrily singing and dancing at the venue as Diljit sang. Music does make people and fans emotional. There are a few fans who get carried away by Diljit's songs and end up bursting into tears.

A video that has gone viral shows a fan crying at his concert. She was seen crying inconsolably lip-syncing Diljit's songs.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens slammed her for buying expensive tickets and weeping. Rather than. People sympathised with her, they made a mockery of her emotions and she became meme material.

Instagram was filled with clips of girls crying at Diljit concerts and memers adding a random person as her father slogging to work for the ticket.

As soon as the video reached Diljit Dosanjh, he immediately schooled the social media users. Diljit shared the clip of the girl and stated that it's okay to cry, he even confessed that even he cries.

The actor and pop star further added that music is an emotion, and only people with emotions do cry.

Diljit posted the clip on his Instagram account early morning on Saturday, consoling fans that it was okay to get emotional. "A woman who knows her worth doesn't need validation—she shines bright enough to light her own way. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," read the video's caption.

"It's ok, it's ok to cry. Music is an emotion," the Punjabi singer's voice was heard in the background of the video montage, as it showcased several women who attended Diljit's concert, weeping.

During the Hyderabad concert, he remarked, "You are insulting the daughter of the country." He reprimanded fans and advised the crowd to sympathise with the girl who was emotional and not make fun of her.

The 'Lover' fame then continued in Punjabi, "There is smile, dance, bhangra, gidda and even crying in it. I myself have cried several times after listening to music. Only those people who have emotions can cry. I got you, don't you worry about that. No one should stop a girl. They are independent; not only men but women earn, too. They earn and can enjoy themselves."

Diljit Dosanjh's seven of his shows from the Dil-luminati tour remain:

Ahmedabad: November 17, 2024

Lucknow: November 22, 2024

Pune: November 24, 2024

Kolkata: November 30, 2024

Bengaluru: December 6, 2024

Indore: December 8, 2024

Chandigarh: December 14, 2024

Guwahati: December 29, 2024