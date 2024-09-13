Popular Punjabi singer and ace actor Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his upcoming musical concert Dil-Luminati Tour in October. Needless to say, Diljit garnered a huge fan following and when the news of his musical concert Dil-Luminati broke out, fans flocked to book the tickets and in no time the tickets were sold.

It was on Thursday when the tickets were all sold out in minutes. The tickets ranged from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

The ticket prices of the tour are Delhi leg, prices ranging from Rs 12,999 (Gold) to Rs 19,999 (Fan Pit). Even during the presale, which was exclusive to HDFC Pixel Credit Card holders, tickets sold out in just two minutes.

While the presale offered more affordable tickets, starting at Rs 1,499 for silver and Rs 3,999 for gold, high demand led to an immediate sellout.

'Rs 25K for a concert? In this economy?' : Social media Influencer slams Diljit Dosanjh for Dil-Luminati India Tour ticket price; singer's fans support her

Ardent Diljit fans too were disappointed with the expensive ticket price.

Social media is filled with memes over the Dil-Luminati Tour's skyrocketing ticket prices.

Amid negativity around social media, a Mumbai-based influencer Saumya Sahni on Friday, shared a video expressing her disappointment with the ticket price and called out the Punjabi singer saying that he has no right to charge Rs 20K or Rs 25K for a single ticket from his Indian fans.

In the video, Saumya Sahni said, "I might regret saying this later, but I absolutely have to ki ek Indian artiste ka koi haq nahi banta ki woh 20-25 hazar rupaye ek concert ke charge kare jab woh six cities play kar rahe hai. Woh teen sets play kar sakte hai. Kyunki aapke core audience ke paas paisa nahi hai, employment nahi hai, ek bohut hi limited means of entertainment hai. Bohot hi kam artistes hai joh iss desh ke liye, unki language mein perform kar pate hain. Aur uske baad ek middle-class insaan ka koi access nahi hai us artiste tak (No Indian artiste should charge ₹20-25 thousand for one concert in India when they are playing in so many cities. They can do more sets in each city because your audience has no money or employment and limited means of entertainment. To see someone like him sing in our language means a lot but middle-class people have no access to him)."

Saumya added, "It is very wild to me that an artiste jiska concert bachche bhi dekhne jaa sakte hain, ek middle class family dekhne jaa sakti thi... they make so much money overseas that they could exempt these things for the country. Like bahar artiste ke sau-dedh sau dollar ke ticket hote hain, ki bas utna hi jitna ek set up ke liye chahiye. Lollapalooza ke passes kitne kam ke hain eine bade lineup ke baad bhi (Kids and families could have gone for his concert. He makes so much money with his overseas shows that he could have been more considerate towards his fans in India and charged a little less. In comparison, international artists charge around $100-150 for a ticket. Lollapalooza passes, too, cost less despite the massive lineup of performances)."

In her video, she wrote, "Rs 15K for a concert? In this economy???? In this country?" and captioned the video as "My 2 am thoughts are wildly class conscious."

Netizens stood by Sahni's remarks against Diljit.

A user wrote, "He's gonna realize this when he's singing and nobody sings back."

Another said, "Rs 500 max. Don't watch if it costs more than that. I will watch it on YouTube."

A third comment read, "Being a middle-class person never expected Diljeet to be so drowned in fame and money lust."

The fourth one said, "Rs 500 max. Don't watch it, it costs more than that. I will watch it on YouTube. "

The fifth one wrote, "Being a middle-class person never expected Diljeet to be so drowned in fame and money lust."

About Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour

Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour will begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26, 2024.

A section of netizens weren't happy with Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour skipping Mumbai, fans were disheartened.

However, the singer took to his Instagram stories and asked his fans if he should add 'Mumbai'.