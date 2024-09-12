Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta died by suicide on Wednesday morning. The news of Malaika's father's death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and beyond.

Much before Malaika arrived at her father's residence, it was actor-model's late husband Arbaaz Khan who was there to console Malaika's mother and was also seen talking to the cops.

As soon as Malaika arrived at her father's residence, paps stationed outside Malaika's mother's residence zoomed in their cameras to capture her grieving face. Another video showed, Amrita Rao hiding her tears and covering her face with her hand and despite that paps continued to take the pictures and videos right in front of their face. This didn't go down well with netizens as well as actors and they slammed the paps for doing so.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story and slammed the paparazzi for their "insensitivity" and wrote, "It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of people who are grieving, please. Think what you people are doing or what someone is going through when you do this. I understand it is work but sometimes another human might not be okay with this." He added the hashtag #humanity to the post.

On Wednesday night, Arjun Kapoor also got angry at Paps for taking pictures and videos of Malaika as she was getting out of her mother's residence. Arjun scolded a paparazzi who came in front of the car and was clicking Malaika's pictures. Arjun gestured for him to move away and even told him to stop.

Authorities are currently gathering statements from Mehta's family members, as well as from witnesses who discovered him lying in a pool of blood on the building's grounds, the official added.

Anil Mehta's cremation was held at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday. Visuals from the crematorium showed Malaika arriving with her mother, Joyce Polycarp, and her son, Arhaan Khan. Arjun Kapoor, Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan along with his wife Sshura Khan also paid their last respects to Malaika's late father.