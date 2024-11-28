Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur never acknowledged their relationship publicly but fans rooted for them all through. From attending celebrity weddings together to walking the fashion ramp together, they soon became the "it" couple of B-town. However, reports of them breaking up surfaced earlier this year and after months of parting ways with her "alleged" boyfriend, Ananya spoke about things that she thinks are red flags in men.

Speaking to Raj Shamani for his podcast, Ananya discussed a variety of things and red flags in a relationship was one of them. She said, "Gaslighting, I would say. Manipulation if they've done something wrong... Yeah, narcissism and emotional manipulation. Disloyalty, not just in terms of big things but even small things like not acknowledging your partner in public. I'm not saying that's cheating, but just not giving them that disrespect. Disloyalty and disrespect."

She further added, "Another red flag would be ego. Not being able to see your partner succeed... It's a very tough thing... to find someone who can accept that you have this job where there's this public life, and you're out there so much. They may not be able to see their partner be bigger than them."

The rumours of Ananya and Aditya dating started circulating on the internet after they were spotted at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party together. It was further fuelled by Karan Johar when he hinted at the two of them dating on an episode of Koffee With Karan which featured Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

During the episode, Karan asked Sara about the one thing that Ananya has and Sara does not, to which Sara replied, "Night Manager," Anya blushed and reverted saying, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur." The video of this incident went viral on the internet and convinced fans that the two were most certainly dating. Aditya and Ananya also showed up at the Ambani pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar together.

Earlier this year, reports emerged of the two actors parting ways, however, both of them have never publicly admitted to either dating or breaking up. Ananya is now rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco.