Sugary sweet stuff can always be oh-so-tempting. Especially those with a sweet tooth know exactly what we're talking about here. But overdoses of sugar also has its banes in the form of diabetes. And as common and well known the condition is, not many people are aware that type-2 diabetes can also cause serious disruptions in one's sex life.

Writing for Healthista, experts shared that most people are unaware that type-2 diabetes could lead to erectile dysfunction. This is caused mostly due to the high blood sugar level causing damages to the nerves and blood vessels, which in turn decreases sensitivity and makes it tougher for men to get an erection.

Similarly, in women, the damage includes loss of blood supply to the vagina and clitoris, leading to dryness and reduced chances of arousal. This, in turn, might affect sensitivity and reduce pleasure and cause difficulty in reaching orgasm.

While cutting down on sugar is evidently the first step to ensure that your sex life doesn't get hampered because of your love for the sweet stuff, there are a few tips you can keep in mind to stay on the right track.

1. Kick out processed foods

Most of them contain high amounts of refined carbohydrates or added sugars, which shoots up blood sugar levels. Food items like white bread, pastries, and sugary breakfast cereals could cause that. Whole grains, pulses, vegetables and whole fruit, on the other hand, can help you curb that spike.

2. Sugary snacks and drink are a strict no-no

Replace aerated drinks and packaged fruit juices with natural yogurt with berries, carrot sticks with hummus, or some nut butter or cream cheese on an oatcake. The replacement items help balance blood sugar levels by breaking down and slowly releasing the sugar into the blood.

3. Increase veggie and protein intake

Green vegetables or salad vegetables that are low in carbs should make up half of your plate every meal. They are full of fiber which keeps you feeling full longer and balances out blood sugar levels.

Same goes for proteins like lean meats, fish, eggs, natural dairy products such as feta cheese, nuts and seeds, as they lower the need for carbs in the system.

4. Watch out for hidden sugars in packaged food

From cereals and bread, to sauces, ready meals and tinned foods – watch out for ingredients like glucose, dextrose, honey, syrups and malt.

5. Cut down the boozing

Drinking can cause both weight gain and insulin resistance and reduces performance in bed too, by decreases the brain's ability to sense sexual stimulation, explains Mayo Clinic.