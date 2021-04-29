Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are now man and wife. The duo tied-the-knot in an intimate ceremony with just a handful of people present at their wedding. The former stars of the The Kapil Sharma Show are now officially married. It was reported that it was on the sets of the show, during the shoot that the two got to know each-other and eventually, fell-in-love.

Mehendi ceremony

As soon as Sugandha Mishra shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony it went viral. For the night of henna, Mishra opted for a green lehenga by Nikita Bhushan. Sugandha looked like a princess in the beautiful lehenga. Apart from her lehenga, Sugandha also shared pictures flaunting her mehendi.

Engagement

For the official engagement ceremony, the couple opted for a striking yellow. Sugandha paired the yellow attire with hot pink and looked like a Disney princess in all the pictures. The couple shared several pictures from the engagement ceremony as well.

Wedding

Sharing pictures of their wedding ceremony, Sugandha wrote, "Aur isee ke sath ... @drrrsanket "Your Life ,My Rules"" The couple looked madly-in-love during the varmala ceremony. "I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won't believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn't matter if the marriage is happening with 20 people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a lehenga," Sugandha had told a leading website.

"The wedding preparations are full of the comedy of errors. There's so much happening and it is full of comic moments and I am definitely going to do stand-up after my wedding, especially the situation that I've faced while making arrangements and how we planned the wedding," she also joked that she might come up with a comic piece on their wedding later.