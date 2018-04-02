South Korean singer Suran is upset about the flak she faced on social media after her recent Instagram post that sparked off rumors that she was dating Suga, a member of South Korean K-pop sensation BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (meaning Bulletproof Boy Scouts).

Now, Suran took to the photo sharing platform to share her thoughts and clear the rumors once and for all.

The 31-year-old singer sparked off speculations of dating BTS' Suga after she used the word "yoongi," meaning "shine" in Korean, in one of her Instagram posts. Yoon-gi also happens to be Suga's real name, so thought her post was hinting at an affair between the duo.

Suran's Instagram post didn't just end with speculation. Some BTS fans or BTS Army have bashed her on social media, and this has forced her to clear the air. She has also apologized to those who are hurt by the post.

She wrote on her Instagram page that she meant "flow of light/shine" when she used the phrase "shining thoughts" in her post. She added that the poodle puppy in one of her posts doesn't belong to Suga as speculated by many on social media and that the letter "S" in her last year's post with the caption "S loves S suran loves spain!!!" stands for Spain.

The singer said that she was shocked and hurt by the criticism she received for her post. She also thought if she should delete the account but decided not to do so later. She felt it's her personal space and she wrote with good intent. Suran also mentioned that she met BTS member Suga last year to discuss music and that was it.

However, she apologized to those who were hurt by her choice of words on social media.

BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment had earlier rubbished reports that Suga was dating Suran.

Suran worked with Suga last year for her digital single Wine, which won her Hot Trend Award at the 2017 Melon Music Awards. The song was produced by the BTS singer.