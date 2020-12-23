Young Mollywood filmmaker Shanavas Naranipuzha has died on December 23. The director was aged 37 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Coimbatore after suffering a heart attack.

Shahnavas Naranipuzha was shot to fame after the release of 'Sufiyum Sujathayum', a Mollywood movie that was released during the coronavirus lockdown. The film was the first Mollywood movie to have its release on an OTT platform, and upon its premiere, it garnered positive reviews from all corners.

Sufiyum Sujathayum narrated the story of a young Sufi who falls in love with a Hindu girl. The film starred Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddique, and Dev Mohan in prominent roles.

After the release of Sufiyum Sujathayum, Shanavas was widely considered a promising filmmaker in the making, as the film was loaded with magical frames filled with a sort of mystic beauty. Before the release of Sufiyum Sujathayum, Shanavas had directed a film named Kari which received critical acclaim.

While suffering the heart attack, Shanavas was apparently busy with the pre-production works of his new movie.