Sudhanshu Pandey's announcement of quitting Anupamaa has left the fans and followers of the show shocked. The actor, who is an integral part of the show, announced his exit on his social media platform. Ever since, social media has gone into a tizzy discussing the possible reasons why he could have left the show suddenly.

There were also the rumours of thing not being well between him and Rupali Ganguly. In a recent interview, the actor, however, busted the speculations. A Band of Boys singer said that he doesn't understand the origin of such rumours. He also said that these rumours don't have any substance to it.

Sudhanshu breaks silence

"Actually yeh sab cheezein hoti hai, khaali dimaag ke wajeh se hoti hai (all these things happen because people speak without thinking). Where do these rumours come from? I don't understand," he told Indian Express. "Iska koi wajood nahi hota hai (there is no substance to it). Indulging in these discussions is like wasting your time. There is absolutely no point in even giving attention to such rumours," he further said.

In his Instagram post, announcing his decision to quit the show, Sudhanshu first thanked the audience for hating him so much on the show. The actor said that the hatred proves that he has done and his role complete justice. He also informed with a heavy heart that he isn't a part of the show anymore. He mentioned how he has remained absent from the show ever since the Raksha Bandhan episode.

Sudhanshu further said that he wanted to inform his audience about his absence but urged everyone to move forward. He also spoke about his upcoming work and asked his followers to support him in his other endeavours as well. Sudhanshu and A Band of Boys also did a reunion where they re-released their song Gori.