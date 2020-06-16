Popular Bollywood actor Sudhanshu Pandey has been in this industry for over two decades, his body of work comprises of music videos and over 35 films. He was also part of India's first boy band, 'A Band of Boys'. Currently, the actor is garnering accolades for his recently released web series 'The Casino' that is directed by Hardik Gajjar. Sudhanshu has not only wowed the audience with his acting prowess, but also his salt and pepper look that is garnering eyeballs.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Sudhanshu Pandey talks about opting for an aged role in the web series ' The Casino', how Karan Singh Grover pulled off the salt and pepper look for a TV show, whether he is comfortable enacting bold scenes if the script demands and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

On his role in the web series 'The Casino'

I play the role of Marwah, owner of the casino, as far as choosing the role is concerned I liked the character and his physicality, he is cool, sassy, fascinating, charmer and flamboyant. I haven't done something like this in the past. I have always looked upon Hollywood actor Geroge Clooney, his aura, persona and the way he carries himself that's what attracted me the most to opt for grey hair in 'The Casino'.

If there were any inhibitions on donning grey hair

No, I was fine with it, times have changed now, there aren't any inhibitions with regards to ageing on-screen. I saw Ekta Kapoor's show Kasauti Zindagii Kay in which Karan Singh Grover was sporting the salt and pepper look, he looked so fit and perfect, he looked good in grey hair. That's what I mean to say, there isn't any limitation for an actor.

Whether he is comfortable enacting bold scenes

There is a lot of nudity that has come into content now, back then there was a specific genre for such kind of content, now I think, in the name of modern content and global content there is a lot of bad stuff that has started happening. Here I would like to share something I did a short web series for another channel. I liked the script it was a very intense story about two girls and was also a socially relevant series while I was told that there is an intimate scene in the series, I agreed and told them that I can't go beyond a certain limit to enact a particular scene and as the channel was launching I was all okay. There is an issue comes when a lot of these crappy channels, pull out intimate scenes and flash it to garner views and show it as pornography.

On how he is spending his lockdown time

I am making my singing videos and posting it on Instagram. Earlier I didn't take my singing career seriously but now I am enjoying it.

'The Casino', is streaming on Zee5 it also stars Mandana Karimi. Mantra Mugdh and Karanvir Bohra. The 10-episode series promises a world of mystery and conspiracy in high society.