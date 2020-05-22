Mantra Mugdh is a renowned actor, director and producer. Apart from this, Mantra is also the owner of Mantramugdh Productions, is also known for having received several accolades as a theatre actor, television presenter, radio jockey, model and voice-over artist.

The multi-talented personality Mantra was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat where he essayed the role of an antagonist. He has also lent his voice in the film Alladin for Genie which was essayed by Will Smith. Apart from that Mantra's first Bengali film ANA which is based on transgender is finally got an OTT release. Mantra will be seen next in Zee 5's upcoming web show Casino where he will be essaying the character of Don Rinzin.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Mantra Mugdh spoke at length about his Bengali film that finally got it is due and was released on an OTT platform last week, he spills the base on the plight of actors amid lockdown and lastly shared why his role as a Nepali don in Casino will be a delight for the audience.

Excerpts from the interview:

On his film ANA releasing

I am glad that the film is getting it is due finally. Back in the time, the film wasn't celebrated as much as it is now. With the film coming on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar many people have now viewed it. And the best part is people from the LGBT community have come up to me and appreciated the film.

On his role in web series Casino

It's a brilliant one, to say the least. Full of entertainment and suspense. There is not a dull moment in the series. I am playing the character of a mafia don, called Don Rinzin, who is from Nepal. I had to work on multiple aspects of the character, be it the dialect, the looks and the culture from which he hails. As you know I can play with my voice I moduled my voice and aced my dialect to play the character of don. After being an RJ, host, actor, theatre performer this is my first outing as a commercial actor on screen.

On actors plight amid lockdown

I feel bad, I don't understand one very crucial aspect that we work hard, we shoot for 20-22 hours when required but our payment is only credited after 90 days. When we work so hard and slog more than anyone then why only our payment is done after 90 days. And this isn't happening now, this has been happening since a very long time, no one wants to point this out. Now when the things are critical everyone is objecting about the 90 days payment cycle. Many of you must have seen Dipika Chikhalia (Sita) tweet she had mentioned that it was prevalent during her time as well. There are several actors who are in depression, the recent case of Manmeet was heartbreaking, there are a ton of actors who go through a lot. It is often perceived that actors lead a lavish life that untrue things aren't as rosy as it seems. A handful of producers pays on the time. Rest all follow this 90-day timeline for the payment schedule. The lockdown has hit the labourers, daily wages, a lot of production people badly. Payments of so many actors are stuck. Hope CINTAA does something about it.

On how is unwinding himself amid lockdown