Kiccha Sudeep has turned 50 on Thursday, 2 September. The Kannada superstar is flooded with birthday wishes from fans, well-wishers, and celebrities cutting across language barriers.

Sudeep has celebrated his special day by cutting the cake with his wife Priya and family members. Like last year, there are no public gatherings or celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it did not stop his fans from having a virtual celebration.

Many fans cut the birthday cakes at their respective places and shared the pictures on social media sites. Also, they made the day memorable by trending multiple hashtags to make this special occasion the talk of the town.

To make fans happy, a promotional video titled 'Deadman's Anthem' from Sudeep's upcoming film Vikrant Rona was unveiled and it met with a stupendous response from the fans. It is a 1.21-minute video packed with eye-pleasing visuals.

Last but not the least, the wishes from the celebrities only doubled the joy of the fans. Check out their wishes to Sudeep.

Mirnaa: Wishing our Baadshah, : sir a very happy birthday ! Always in awe of your personality and performance. Have a blockbuster year ahead sir. #HBDKicchaSudeep Also, loved the glimpse of #VikrantRona Sparkles

@anupsbhandari Raising hands

Ganesh: sir Party popperParty popperParty popper All the best for your future ventures Smiling face with smiling eyes

Your passion, obsession, dedication towards the cinema n cricket is impeccable. Stay with it,stay blessed,cheers Clinking beer mugsBirthday cakeBirthday cake

Pranam Devaraj: Wishing you a very happy birthday @KicchaSudeep. Have a fabulous year ahead Red heart

Arjun Janya: @KicchaSudeep Sir your birthday is actually the perfect opportunity for me to tell you how truly blessed I feel for having had a godfather like you in my life sir ! God bless you, my dearest godfather Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands

Vedhika: Happy happy birthday @KicchaSudeep sir. Wish you a fabulous year and great health.

darling krishnaa: Happy Birthday @KicchaSudeep sir.. Vikrant Rona visuals looks stunning and you are just awesome in it .. waiting for the release and have a blast sir

Dhananjayan Govind: Happy Birthday @KicchaSudeep sir, a versatile & fabulous actor. Wishing him a fantastic year ahead BouquetBouquetBouquet

Sivakarthikeyan: #VikrantRonaGlimpse Looks very interesting @KicchaSudeep sirThumbs upSmiling face with smiling eyesHappy birthday and best wishes sir Red heartThumbs up

DrShivaRajkumar: Happy Birthday @KicchaSudeep.. wishing you good health and wealth always

Gautham Karthik: Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @KicchaSudeep sir. Heard great things about

@VikrantRona and the Glimpse justifies it. Smiling face with smiling eyes

AP Arjun: Many many happy returns of the day to @KicchaSudeep sir...May this day filled with happiness and the coming year brings you more n more success Birthday cakeParty popperand #VikranthRona deadman's anthem looks fabulous Ok handOk hand

https://youtu.be/6Zu56qzH_6w

Sathish: Happy birthday @KicchaSudeep darling. Have a great year with lots of success. Miss uuu lot darling Hugging faceHugging face

: Happpyyyyyy birthdaayyyyy

@KicchaSudeep we have to stop missing each other in the same city and meet soon..!!! Have a blasstttt...louuuuu youuuu... Hugging faceHugging faceHugging faceHugging face see you soonlyyyyy....

Santhosh Ananddram: Happy Birthday sir @KicchaSudeep #VikrantRona looks stunning Raising handsHave a Fantastic year Ahead Thumbs up Love youRed heart

Genelia Deshmukh: Dearest @KicchaSudeep Happy Birthday to one of the nicest people I have ever met..

Wishing you loads of love, best of health and happiness VC SeedlingSeedlingSeedling

Rakshit Shetty: Wow! Such rich visuals,

@KicchaSudeep sir's magnificient screen presence, intense backgroud score by Ajju. Each element in this teaser is par excellence. My best wishes to the entire team of #VikrantRona Hugging face

@anupsbhandari @JackManjunath @AJANEESHB

Kriti Kharbanda Crown: Here's Wishing @KicchaSudeep Sir, A Happy Birthday! Birthday cake Wishes from

@kriti_official fan's BouquetSlightly smiling face

#HappyBirthdayKicchaSudeep #HBDKicchaSudeep

Best Wishes For #VikrantRona & #Kotigobba3 Smiling face with smiling eyes

Arya: Happy birthday @KicchaSudeep sir Hugging face wishing u the best

Have a great year ahead.. can't wait to watch #VikrantRona after seeing the glimpse Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes

Congratulations @anupsbhandari brother and team.. It's rocking Clapping hands sign

@nirupbhandari @AJANEESHB @shaliniartss

SRIIMURALI: Happiest Birthday @KicchaSudeep Brother... wishing you Happiness and Good health always.

srujan lokesh: Wishing u a very happy birthday @KicchaSudeep may god bless u with all health and happiness.

venkat prabhu: Very happy bday chief @KicchaSudeep have a great one!! #VikrantRona

Priyanka Upendra: Happy birthday Sudeep avare..wishing you a blessed and beautiful year ahead filled with love , happiness and success!!

@KicchaSudeep @iampriya06

Suniel Shetty: A very very Happy Birthday to you @KicchaSudeep May the coming year be blessed with lots of love, joy and prosperity. Black heart