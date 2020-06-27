Rakul Preet Singh has lashed out at a fake report which claimed that she was thrown out of a film. The actress expressed her displeasure on Twitter after a website reported that she was fired from Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie Ayalaan for her unprofessional behavior.

According to the report, Rakul Preet was dropped after she refused to attend the shooting citing the current "Covid-19" situation across the country though she had initially agreed to join the shoot. This made the makers replace her with another actress. It was said that she had started ignoring south films for Bollywood projects.

Rakul's Sharp Response

Coming down heavily on the report, she questioned the authenticity and gave a sharp response with a tweet, "When will we have responsible journalism. When will media start checking facts . ?? stooping so low just for some extra hits ??‍♀️ plz tell me who is starting shoot and where @BOWorldwide cos I am dying to work ?? [sic]".

Ravikumar R, director of Ayalaan, came for Rakul's defense by calling her a professional actor. He tweeted, "@Rakulpreet is one of the most professional artists I have worked with. It's extremely unfortunate that the media falls prey for rumors and being an accomplice. We as a team are in full spirit and can't wait to resume work with her and finish our shoot after normalcy returns. [sic]"

Thanking him, she wrote, "Thank you so much for the kind words yessss can't wait to start shoot soon. [sic]"

Rakul Preet Singh is a busy see who is working in both Bollywood and South films. John Abraham-starrer Attack, Ramesh Sippy-directorial Shimla Mirchi, Arjun Kapoor's Chale Chalo, and Kamal Haasan and Shankar's mega-budget film Indian 2.