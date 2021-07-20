Rocking Star is the latest Sandalwood celebrity to join the online campaign requesting the Narendra Modi's government to confer 'Padma' award to veteran Kannada actor Ananth Nag. The KGF star has called the senior artiste a connoisseur of Indian Cinema while mentioning his influence on him.

Yash's Statement

In a statement, Yash stated, ""Acting is Behaving".. he once said and it stayed with me. Growing up, I've laughed at his comedy, had moist eyes when he cried, I've even been frightened when he scared us in a horror film. I've always wanted to share screen space with this magician who could be anything he chose to be onscreen n we would believe him. [sic]"

He added, "He personifies the word evergreen for me, coz when I look back n watch his films today, nothing seems outdated, be it his performance or his creativity. I've had the privilege of working with this incredible actor right from the beginning of my career.. television to most of my films.

His knowledge about just any subject is so vast. It has always inspired me. This entity of grace has many regional language films he can boast of.. but he will and always be the pride of Karnataka. ANANT NAG is not just an actor but a Connoisseur of Indian Cinema.

So I say, who better than him for PADMA. [sic]"

Sandalwood Demand

Many Sandalwood celebrities have requested the government to honour him with Padma award after Narendra Modi requested people to nominate the deserving candidates. Fans and filmmaker Rishab Shetty were quick to respond to the Prime Minister's appeal and started the trend #AnanthnagforPadma.

After Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty and a few other stars. just a few days ago, Puneeth Rajkumar too had appealed the government to honour Ananth Nag with the said award. He stated, "Anant Nag Sir is one of my favourite artist, I have always admired & been a big fan of Anant Nag Sir's work. Sir's contribution to the world of cinema is phenomenal. We all wish to see Anant Nag Sir being conferred with Padma award.[sic]"

Normally, the award committee will recommend the name of the receipts for the Padma Awards – Padmashree, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.