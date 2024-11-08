Tripti Dimri is busy signing films back-to-back. Ever since the success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, Tripti emerged as one of the most sought-after actresses. From joining big franchise like - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to partnering with Rajkummar Rao for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Dimri has been all over the place.

While Tripti's acting skills are being praised, the diva invited major trolling with her awkward dance skills. Now, in a latest interview, Urfi Javed didn't mince his words in speaking about the Qala actress' dance skills. Urfi not just called her bad dancer but also accused her of getting herself insulted.

Urfi's take on Tripti's dance

On being asked if anyone should take dancing lessons, Javed named Tripti. "Oh my God, Triptii Dimri is such a good actor but usne vo jo kiya na ganda sa... why Triptii why? Such a pretty girl and such a fab actor aur bilkul nass peet di usne apni (What she did was so bad, she got herself insulted)."

Tripti Dimri faced a lot of backlash for her dance in the song - Mere Mehboob. The actress had said in an interview that she understood how just being good at acting is not enough and one needs to learn the other aspects as well. She also said that there is no harm in trying.

"Not really... As an actor, I'm trying to do different things. Earlier, I thought that to be an actor you only need to know acting, and you are fine. When things became true, I realised that when you are offered a show, you should know how to walk properly, when you are offered a dance number, you should know how to dance well," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"So, I have to try everything. I may not be good at everything, but what's wrong with trying? You must give it your best," she further added.