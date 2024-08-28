Shilpa Shetty visited Iskon temple in Mumbai to celebrate the auspicious festival of Janmashtami. Just like every year, Shilpa paid a visit to the Radha - Krishna temple to seek blessings and revel in the celebrations. Raj Kundra, Viaan Kundra, Samaisha Kundra and Shilpa's mother were clicked by paparazzi before they entered the venue.

The video

While Shilpa Shetty wore a white sharara kurta set for the event, Viaan and Samisha twinned in blue outfits. Shilpa also posed with fans before heading towards the temple. However, more than her dahi handi celebrations, a video of Shilpa and family is gaining attention for all the wrong reasons. In the video, as the family poses for photo-op, one of Shilpa's house help also joins in to get clicked.

Reactions on social media

However, from what seems to the eye, Shetty asks her to step aside and the help soon moves away from the frame. Netizens were quick to spot this and slammed the actress for her behaviour. "Asked maid to move away," wrote a user. "Did she says 'you go there'" asked another user. "Was her reputation getting hampered by getting clicked with the maid? Treat people like human you might need it one day!" a social media user commented on the video.

"Such fragile egos," another social media user commented. "Shilpa's mother looks like a hindi serial's nasty mother-in-law," read a comment. Many were quick to remind Shilpa Shetty of Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in the porn racket. "He is the same man who used to make porn right?" read a comment. "Porn king of India," another person commented.