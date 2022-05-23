Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya are back in the country after attending the 75th Cannes film festival. The beauty queen totally dominated the Cannes red carpet with her sartorial choices. With each look, Aishwarya slayed and how! And while many accused her of undergoing the knife after her pictures went viral, trolls have now attacked the actress over her speech at the event.

What netizens said

Now, a video has gone viral from the event that shows Aishwarya thanking her fans and well-wishers for her looks. She also introduced her designer Gaurav Gupta to the world. Soon after the video, trolls attacked the actress over "fake accent".

"What fake accent is talked about here?? She is on an international platform,,, can't afford to sound ghanchu out there," wrote one user.

"That fake accent," said another user.

"Anyone else cringed at the fake accent?" a social media user asked.

"Talk in normal english man not with that fake accent," said a netizen.

"Why just why that accent?" asked another netizen.

The incessant trolling

Aishwarya was trolled for going under the knife. "Why did you have to do this to your face?" asked a social media user. "You were prettier before botox," wrote another social media user. "Buddhi" and "aunty" were some other words used for the actress.