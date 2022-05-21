Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came, she saw and she totally conquered the Cannes Film Festival. From retro, and dramatic to chic; Aishwarya's style game at the red carpet was on point. And while the world skipped a beat looking at the former beauty queen, there was a certain section that attacked her on social media. Soon after Aishwarya's pictures flashed all across, trolls started doing what they do best.

Trolls attack Aishwarya

Many accused Aishwarya of going under the knife. "Too much botox," wrote one user. "Botox overdose," wrote another user. "Why did you have to do this to your face?" asked a social media user. "You were prettier before botox," wrote another social media user. "Botox looks horrible," commented a netizen. "Buddhi" and "aunty" were some other words used for the actress.

Others left wowed

On the other hand, there were many who jumped to Aishwarya's rescue. "Beautiful then, now and forever," wrote one user. "She totally owned the look at Cannes," commented another social media user. "Can't take my eyes off her," said another netizen. "Botox or no botox she is the queen always," opined another netizen.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a dramatic entry in a black gown with a floral burst. The Dolce and Gabbana gown had floral accents and an extension of 3D flower. In her change of outfit, Mrs Bachchan posed in a hot pink Valentino pantsuit. The straight fit, welt pockets with front zipper and hook fastening were all made with virgin wool and silk fabrics.