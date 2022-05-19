Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, our Indian film industry divas have left the world star-struck with their magical presence at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Pooja Hegde and Tamannah Bhatia too cast a spell with their magnetic presence and charisma. The actresses looked nothing less than the goddesses of beauty and panache as they made the world skip a heartbeat with their style statements. Let's take a look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: It wouldn't be wrong to say that the world stopped when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a dramatic entry in a black gown with a floral burst. The beauty queen carried the black gown with floral accents and an extension of 3D flower with confidence. The Dolce and Gabbana number worked well with Aishwarya's kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips. In her change of outfit, Mrs Bachchan looked like she meant business in a hot pink Valentino pantsuit. The straight fit, welt pockets with front zipper and hook fastening were all made with virgin wool and silk fabrics.

Deepika Padukone: Another Indian actress that dominated the fashion quotient at the Cannes red carpet was the Padmaavat actor. Deepika Padukone's Parisian look in a Louis Vuitton mini dress for the Cannes dinner party left the world swooning over this beauty. And, for her first walk at the red carpet, Deepika chose to go with an exquisite couture sari from Sabyasachi, inspired by the majestic Bengal Tiger.

For her next look, Padukone opted for a printed Mysore silk shirt which featured hand-painted vintage flora which also had Sabyasachi monogram buttons. She paired the look with green pleated wool trousers. However, what left everyone gasping for some air was Deepika's necklace - Lucknow Rose - a deconstructed Maharani necklace which had multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds. For the next day, Deepika opted for an ArdAzAei all-black power suit. She gave new meaning to power dressing with pair of high-waist black trousers and flared hem blazer. Her statement neckpiece didn't leave the fashion police with anymore to say.

Tamannah Bhatia: For her red carpet look, Tamannaah opted for a monochrome Gauri and Nainika gown featuring a dramatic trail. For her next look, Bhatia stunned in fashion designer Amit Aggarwal's plissé draped hand embroidered saree. She complemented the look with jewellery from Jaipur Gems.

Pooja Hegde: Pooja Hegde oozed glamour in Honadaya's F/W22 white printed mini dress. The matching cape with a blue pair of Louboutin heels and earrings by Misho ticked all the right boxes.