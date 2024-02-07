Bhumi Pednekar is grabbing headlines for her upcoming film – Bhakshak. Over the years, Bhumi has chosen some unconventional roles. From making her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha where she had to put on hundreds of kilos to look the part to being the lead in the film that rooted for toilets in every home, Pednekar has chartered a non-stereotypical territory. Now, the actress has said that she doesn't get scared of being typecast.

What Bhumi said

Bhumi further added that the kind of roles she does, no one else can do and that's why she doesn't get worried about being typecast anymore. "Honestly I used to get worried about this and may be run away from it but now no. I feel like main jo karti hun vo koi aur nahin kar sakta," she told Pinkvilla. When Bhumi's claims made headlines, not many were in a mood to let go of this lightly.

Social media calls her 'audacious'

"Correct, you did thank you for coming... wo koi nahi karega... such a crap movie," wrote a user. "Self confidence of these two women Bhumi and tapsee Pannu, RIP," another user wrote. "Same small town roles..same one expression n dialogue delivery," read a comment. "I have noticed, the one who are really successful NEVER brag about 'themselves but one who aren't would always be a self-proclaimed successful and unmatched ones," another comment read.

Many in support

"I don't think even legends like Waheeda Rehman, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit have had the audacity to make such statements," was one more of the comments. However, there were many who came out in support of the actress. "Thats true shes a iconic actress love her acting," a person commented. "Very true you look amazing and love your acting. f a woman can't respect another woman then it's a shame," another person commented.

"What ever she is a good actress lot better than sara, ananya n lots more," a social media user opined. "She is right .. she is way better than most hyped actresses like kangana and Deepika but there are many better than her but she picks up movies that other actresses won't," another user commented.