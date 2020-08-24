Subramanian Swamy Links Sushant's death with Sridevi, Sunanda Pushkar

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has connected the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sridevi Kapoor and Sunanda Pushkar again. He has alleged that the young actor, who died by suicide in June, had met a Dubai compliant drug dealer on the day he took the extreme step at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

On his Twitter account, Subramanian Swamy wrote, "Like in Sunanda Pushkar case the real give away was what was found in her stomach during post mortem by AIIMS doctors. This was not done for Sridevi or Sushant. In Sushant case a Dubai compliant drug dealer Ayash Khan had met Sushant on the day of Sushant's murder. Why? [sic]"

Similarly on 20 August, Subramanian Swamy linked the three deaths in his tweet, "With Israel and UAE Diplomatic Relations, Dubai Dadas from India are in deep trouble. So are the 3 Khan Musketeers. CBI should seek help of Mossad and Shin Beth for information on Sushant, Sridevi and Sunanda murders cases,"

In 2014, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Delhi. Whereas Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor was found dead in February 2018 after drowning in a hotel room in Dubai.

Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling in his bedroom on 14 June. There are lots of speculations and conspiracy theories doing rounds. The CBI has taken over the case after the Mumbai Police investigated it for over two months.