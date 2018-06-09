After a witty kid wrote a school assignment as Groot and in the fictional characters language, which is just the three words "I am Groot", another student recently took the craze for the Marvel movies to a new level by giving a presentation on Wakanda, its economy, and power struggle.

What is funnier, his professor, who didn't have any idea that Wakanda is a fictional county, totally believed in what the student was saying.

Those who follow Marvel will know what is Wakanda, but those who are new let us rewind a little. Wakanda is a fictional Sub-Saharan African nation and is home to the superhero Black Panther.

According to reports, Reddit user AlexeyShved1, in a class assignment for his International Marketing course, gave an 11-minute lecture on how the country is going through a tumultuous period following the death of King T'Chaka and the imminent civil war between T'Chaka's son, T'Challa, and T'Chaka's nephew, Eric Stevens.

The student also said that his professor is someone "who only watches tennis on TV so she had no clue what Black Panther was until we told her about the movie shortly afterwards."

Black Panther is one of the most popular movies of Marvel and was the last movie before the epic cross-over " Avengers: Infinity War". Even the Wakanda Salute has taken on a life beyond the screen and became the new symbol for black power.

The student also said that he got the idea after his teacher showed interest to learn about this country. I mentioned Wakanda the day before jokingly and she questioned it, so I offered to do a presentation about the country and their power struggle. She was incredibly excited to learn about a country she had never heard of so I gave this," he said, as reported.

He also shared a video of his presentation, here it is: