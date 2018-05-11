There is no doubt that Groot is one of the most-loved characters from Marvel comics but little did this Texas teacher know that one of her students will take the fictional character a bit too seriously.

Those who grew up reading Marvel comics would be familiar with the peculiarity of Groot, but for the ones are new let us rewind a little. Groot is an alien (Flora colossus) from Planet X.

The plant-like humanoid creatures speak in a language of their own, with highly limited vocabulary. It is impossible to understand what they're saying due to the stiffness of their larynges. Thus when they speak it only sound like: "I am Groot." The Marvel Cinematic Universe has maintained this peculiarity throughout the movies, leading to the character's widespread popularity.

Now, when Jeffrey Scott Davis, a teacher in Wichita Falls, Texas, came up with a very creative assignment for his students last week, little did he knew that he would be in for a laugh riot.

Davis asked the class to write a resume as a Marvel character and one clever kid choose Groot and made sure he writes it in the character's language.

So, this is how the assignment goes like:

My students had to pick a Marvel character to embody within a resume and cover letter. The idea that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take lives within one particular student of mine. @RobertDowneyJr @prattprattpratt @vindiesel #iamwfisd #wfisdengineering @WFISD_CEC pic.twitter.com/7pddcxebsK — Jeffrey Scott Davis M. Ed. (@ROBODAVISWFISD) May 8, 2018

After Davis shared the pictures on social media, as expected they went viral and people from all over the world applauded the witty kid.

While on Facebook, the post has been shared more than 170,000 times, on Twitter it garnered 9,708 retweets at the time of writing this article.

Check out below how some people reacted to the incident:

Probably the kid after getting the grade back pic.twitter.com/JlOedv65t6 — James Mills (@Jbmills2397) May 10, 2018

Lol I saw this! Ahaha my baby groot! pic.twitter.com/kKTSoovwJJ — CLEOPATRA (@_FOLAhontas) May 10, 2018

That kid is a genius. Whether he really didn’t want to have to think about what to say and wanted an easy A or he legit has a love for groot and actually thought of the skills and qualities groot has. I say good job kid. If I had a business I’d hire you. — Mel ?? (@Whatever1210) May 10, 2018