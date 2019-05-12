After turning Tiger Shroff's second highest opening day grosser, Student of the Year (SOTY) 2 continued its momentum at the box office on Saturday as well. The film witnessed a rise in its collection on day 2.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year started its box office journey with an earning of Rs 12.06 crore at the domestic market on first day. Despite receiving negative response from the critics, the movie managed to make good money on opening day.

Being a solo major release, Student of the Year continued its impressive run at the box office on Saturday as well. The film witnessed good rise in its occupancy at theatres on day 2. With a screen count of around 3,200 across India, Student of the Year 2 collected Rs 14.02 crore at the Indian box office on day 2.

"#StudentOfTheYear2 witnesses growth on Day 2, but lacks the appreciation for a solid jump... Mumbai, Delhi, NCR plexes performing better... #IPL2019Final today [Sun] will hit biz, evening onwards... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: ₹ 26.08 cr. India biz. #SOTY2," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Starring debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger, the teen drama is likely to maintain similar pace at the box office on Sunday as well.

Although Student of the Year 2 failed to impress most of the critics, the film appears to be quite popular among the youth. Ananya and Tara's performance is also being appreciated, and it is being said that they made good debut.