Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2) starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria released on Friday. The movie started at the box office with a decent collection on Friday.

Co-produced by Dharma Productions, Student of the Year 2 was one of the most awaited films of this year. It features Tiger, whose last film Baaghi 2 was a big hit, and also introduced two debutantes – Ananya and Tara.

The teen drama has been released on around 3,200 screens across India, and reportedly witnessed a decent occupancy of around 20 percent in morning shows at the theatres on day 1. This appears to be a good start considering the fact that it features two new comers, and also is strictly youth-centric film.

According to reports, Student of the Year 2 performed good in Delhi-NCR, and certain parts of South India on its opening day. With no other major release, the film managed to witness good box office collection on opening day at the domestic market.

Student of the Year 2 collected Rs 12.06 crore at the Indian box office on Friday. It has become Tiger's second opening day grossing film after Baaghi 2, which had collected Rs 25.10 crore on first day. Since the film did not receive much good response from critics and average audience, it will be interesting to see how it performs at the commercial circuits over the weekend.

"#StudentOfTheYear2 puts up a fairly good total on Day 1... Biz slowed down towards evening shows... Sat and Sun crucial... Substantial growth - especially at plexes - is essential for a healthy total... Fri ₹ 12.06 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 is Tiger's second highest opener *so far*," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 features Tiger, Ananya and Tara as college students. The film is about Tiger's character, which fights hard against a gang of bullies to bag the title of "student of the year".