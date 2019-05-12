Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal took off to a flying start at the box office and ended its opening weekend on a good note.

The movie, which marks the debut of two young actresses - Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, had earned Rs 12.06 crore on day 1 becoming the fifth highest opener of 2019 after Kalank (21.60 crore), Kesari (21.06 crore), Gully Boy (19.40 crore) and Total Dhamaal (16.50 crore).

On day 2, SOTY 2 showed growth especially in multiplexes in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi - NCR and minted Rs 14.02 crore taking the 2-day box office collection to Rs 26.08 crore.

"#StudentOfTheYear2 witnesses growth on Day 2, but lacks the appreciation for a solid jump... Mumbai, Delhi, NCR plexes performing better... #IPL2019Final today [Sun] will hit biz, evening onwards... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: ₹ 26.08 cr. India biz. #SOTY2," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

On day 3, the movie witnessed a small dip because of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) but still managed to earn in double figures. According to early estimates, SOTY 2 collected Rs 12 crore (approximately) on Sunday.

The second installement in the SOTY franchise had received mixed response from both critics and audience alike because of weak storyline. But the performances from the lead actors, especially Tiger Shroff, turned out to be the saving grace at the box office.

Though a major growth in collection is least expected, it remains to be seen if SOTY 2 manages to stay strong in the weekdays and rake in moolah at the box office.