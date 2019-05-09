Tiger Shroff, who is considered to be one of the best action heroes in Bollywood, aspires to feature as Spider-Man in an Avengers movie. In a recent interview with Bollywoodlife, Tiger was asked if he has any bucket list of film-makers that he wants to work with in future. The Student of the Year 2 actor said that he does not have any such bucket list, but he wants to be in an Avengers movie playing the character of Spider-Man.

Well, considering Tiger's flexibility, physique and action skills, he can actually be apt to play the superhero role. Interestingly, Tiger in one of the scenes in Student of the Year 2 is seen sporting Spider-Man costume.

Tiger's co-actresses Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria were also present during the discussion and they do have a bucket list of directors that they want to work with. Tara said that her biggest dream is to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as she feels he "epitomises what music and dance should be executed on screen as".

When asked the same question, Ananya not only mentioned Bhansali but also said that Zoya Akhtar is one director she would love to work with. She further wants to feature in a masala film to be directed by David Dhawan.

Meanwhile, the three stars are all geared up for the release of their film Student of the Year 2. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the teen drama movie will present Tiger romancing both the debutantes on screen.

The trailer of the film has received a mixed response from the viewers as some found it entertaining, while some called it silly. The film will be released on May 10.