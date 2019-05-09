Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal is releasing this Friday and lucky fans have already watched the film at a fan screening at PVR, Juhu in Mumbai. Reviews from audience have been pouring on social media already.

There are a lot of expectations from the cast of SOTY 2 and needless to say that the movie is power-packed with action sequences, new school romance and some hard-hitting dialogues.

While a certain section of audience have liked the film, Rahul Verma, a film sub-distributor across Delhi - NCR, has called SOTY 2 storyline a trash. However, he has liked the cinematography of the film and the performance of the leading ladies Ananya and Tara minus Tiger Shroff.

"#SOTY2 is a trash mindless action ,sorry (so called youth oriented college flick) .@iTIGERSHROFF should enroll himself in acrobatic instead of films,#TaraSutaria stands out while #AnanyaPanday is cute , story is trash (old routine drama) with good cinematography. Stars (2/5)," Rahul Verma tweeted.

"Plus - Cool cinematography , some punchlines, #HarshBeniwal , Hookeup song, #TaraSutaria .

Negatives- Story ,execution, Tiger Shroff, Slap stick comedy ,etc .

Final verdict - This will wrap under 80cr nett , Watch out at your own risk," Rahul said in another tweet.

Got the opportunity to see the premier show and the whole team ...in #Mumbai

I would say the best movie to watch ...its a super hit !!! Book ur tickets now !!..and get well soon @iTIGERSHROFF #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/7AC5rqiMsG — Sebastian Joseph (@sebi26) May 9, 2019

#SOTY2 is An Entertaining Movie !

The debutante @ananyapandayy and #TaraSutaria are Really Good . @iTIGERSHROFF As Always The Best ? . The Main Attraction For Me In This Movie Was @iamharshbeniwal ? YouTube PE Toh Aag Lagata hi hai Aur Aaj Theater Mai Bhi Laga Di #SOTY2Review pic.twitter.com/1HBc9MM4Z2 — Viz_88 (@vikasbhansali88) May 9, 2019

#SOTY2 is Much much much better College youth competition based film



All 4 Leading stars Totally nailed it by their Performances#AnanyaPanday Superb Extraordinary in her Screen Presence #TaraSutaria Gorgeous

Movie is totally on Shoulder of #TigerShroff entirely start to End — Ankit Mehta (@Anki4uever) May 9, 2019

Karan johar brand of cinema , the school is FRI in dehradun , may be called anything , students only fight and romance ! Tiger as usual , a good body few dances and fights , no studies only love traingle ! Ananya like father will diminish soon , tara is better ! Boring !#SOTY2 — Satish Nangia (@snangia22) May 9, 2019