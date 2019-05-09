Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal is releasing this Friday and lucky fans have already watched the film at a fan screening at PVR, Juhu in Mumbai. Reviews from audience have been pouring on social media already.
There are a lot of expectations from the cast of SOTY 2 and needless to say that the movie is power-packed with action sequences, new school romance and some hard-hitting dialogues.
While a certain section of audience have liked the film, Rahul Verma, a film sub-distributor across Delhi - NCR, has called SOTY 2 storyline a trash. However, he has liked the cinematography of the film and the performance of the leading ladies Ananya and Tara minus Tiger Shroff.
"#SOTY2 is a trash mindless action ,sorry (so called youth oriented college flick) .@iTIGERSHROFF should enroll himself in acrobatic instead of films,#TaraSutaria stands out while #AnanyaPanday is cute , story is trash (old routine drama) with good cinematography. Stars (2/5)," Rahul Verma tweeted.
"Plus - Cool cinematography , some punchlines, #HarshBeniwal , Hookeup song, #TaraSutaria .
Negatives- Story ,execution, Tiger Shroff, Slap stick comedy ,etc .
Final verdict - This will wrap under 80cr nett , Watch out at your own risk," Rahul said in another tweet.
Got the opportunity to see the premier show and the whole team ...in #Mumbai— Sebastian Joseph (@sebi26) May 9, 2019
I would say the best movie to watch ...its a super hit !!! Book ur tickets now !!..and get well soon @iTIGERSHROFF #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/7AC5rqiMsG
#SOTY2 is Much much much better College youth competition based film— Ankit Mehta (@Anki4uever) May 9, 2019
All 4 Leading stars Totally nailed it by their Performances#AnanyaPanday Superb Extraordinary in her Screen Presence #TaraSutaria Gorgeous
Movie is totally on Shoulder of #TigerShroff entirely start to End
Karan johar brand of cinema , the school is FRI in dehradun , may be called anything , students only fight and romance ! Tiger as usual , a good body few dances and fights , no studies only love traingle ! Ananya like father will diminish soon , tara is better ! Boring !#SOTY2— Satish Nangia (@snangia22) May 9, 2019
#SOTY2 is the worst movie ever.. #AnanyaPandey tries to ape @aliaa08 in many scenes.. @iTIGERSHROFF tries to copy @iHrithik. He too fails... No one can match the persona of #GreekGod... #TaraSutaria was big let down.. My head is sinked in dilemma.. What a crap movie ??? pic.twitter.com/pfyr0WBgXr— Katrina's Elbow (@KatrinasLoverr) May 9, 2019