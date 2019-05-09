Student Of The Year 2, SOTY 2, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria
Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) cast Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Tara SutariaTwitter

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal is releasing this Friday and lucky fans have already watched the film at a fan screening at PVR, Juhu in Mumbai. Reviews from audience have been pouring on social media already.

There are a lot of expectations from the cast of SOTY 2 and needless to say that the movie is power-packed with action sequences, new school romance and some hard-hitting dialogues.

While a certain section of audience have liked the film, Rahul Verma, a film sub-distributor across Delhi - NCR, has called SOTY 2 storyline a trash. However, he has liked the cinematography of the film and the performance of the leading ladies Ananya and Tara minus Tiger Shroff.

"#SOTY2 is a trash mindless action ,sorry (so called youth oriented college flick) .@iTIGERSHROFF should enroll himself in acrobatic instead of films,#TaraSutaria stands out while #AnanyaPanday is cute , story is trash (old routine drama) with good cinematography. Stars (2/5)," Rahul Verma tweeted.

"Plus - Cool cinematography , some punchlines, #HarshBeniwal , Hookeup song, #TaraSutaria .

Negatives- Story ,execution, Tiger Shroff, Slap stick comedy ,etc .

Final verdict - This will wrap under 80cr nett , Watch out at your own risk," Rahul said in another tweet.