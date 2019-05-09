Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2) starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday is one of the most awaited flicks of this year. The movie not only takes the ahead the franchise, but also introduces two new actresses.

Student of the Year 2 has a good hype around it, and fans are expecting to see positive reviews for the film. The trailer of the teen drama suggested that the movie will have good dose of action, humour, romance and drama.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 is about Rohan Sehgal (Tiger), who is quite popular in his college. His charm and kind nature make Mia (Tara Sutaria) and Shreya (Ananya Panday) fall in love with him. While everything was going fine in his life, some bullies in the college give Rohan a tough time. Rohan then sets out in a mission to prove his worth by showing the bully his capabilities.

While Student of the Year 2 is set to be released this Friday, a special screening of the film was reportedly held at Mumbai on Thursday.

Co-produced by Karan Johar, Student of the Year 2 is expected to have a good amount of entertainment, but at the same time may appear clichéd to many. It is made for a particular set of audience, which is the youth.

While Tiger's action stunts are going to worth watching, many eyes will be looking forward for Ananya and Tara's performances in the film.

Stay tuned for Student of the Year 2 critics' review and rating coming soon.