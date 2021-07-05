A series of images captured by a student in Devon is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the images, a bright triangular UFO can be seen hovering above the sea, and this object had lights in its body.

UFO that hovered above the sea for 10 seconds

Matthew Evans who captured the UFO event claimed that the flying object was there above the ocean for at least 10 seconds before vanishing at a very high speed. In that short available time, Evans successfully captured the UFO, and it showed four bright lights in a triangular formation hovering in the skies.

"I couldn't help but see it. My kitchen window gives a great view of the sea so when it came across the horizon. It wasn't moving as a plane would. It was moving a lot slower and went up and down for a bit before hovering a good 10 seconds. It stayed in one spot long enough for me to pull out my phone and get those snaps. Then it quickly zoomed off at some speed and I couldn't see it anymore," said Evans.

Aliens behind UFO sightings?

The pictures captured by Evans have already gone viral on online spaces, and many people have started claiming that these events are concrete proof of alien existence. According to these alien believers, an advanced extraterrestrial species from deep space has been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years to monitor human activities.

The new UFO sighting has been reported just a few days after Pentagon released its report on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). In the report, the Pentagon neither admitted the presence of aliens nor denied it. However, the defense department made it clear that these flying objects have advanced flying capabilities.