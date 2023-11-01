The Jio World Plaza launch event was every bit of a starry affair. The who's who of the industry turned up looking their glamorous best for the event. Bollywood's very own fashionista, Janhvi Kapoor also made a dazzling entry. The diva made heads turn in a dreamy outfit. Janhvi posed for the paps and walked with confidence at the launch event.

Netizens react

However, many on social media felt that the Dhadak actress has nothing new to offer anymore. Many called her out for same pose and same style every time. "Trying too hard," a user wrote. "She's copy kendal style," another user wrote. "What was that ? with attitude like she is a queen or something," a social media user opined. "Desperately trying to be like Kendall with that hair flip thing," another social media user commented.

"Can they choose more tight dress than this one she can't even breath," read a comment. "What was that she's trying to be lady gaga,cardi b and Rihanna," one more user wrote. "Plastic surgery entire face n now the rest body also," a comment read. "what she thinks shes big star? hamesha same pose same body show naya kuch nahi hai aur caption dekho," another one of the comments read.

Janhvi's journey

Despite all the trolling and the negativity, Janhvi Kapoor has remained unfazed from it all. The diva has shown her versatility with her choice of roles and is also an icon of the next gen fashion game. The Jio World Plaza launch event had big names like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and many more celebs.