Janhvi Kapoor, the ravishing beauty in Bollywood recently captured the eyeballs of audiences with her gorgeous violet outfit while appearing in the 68th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai.

The actor who frequently appears on social media platforms, shared several pictures on Instagram and revealed that the zip of her outfits ripped twice during the night, and she had to undergo a costume change during her performance.

"When the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet, and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage," wrote Janhvi on Instagram, adding that this costume changes was not a simple task.

A couple of pictures about the mess behind the scenes were shared by the actor where she can be seen seated inside her car, while a tailor was busy stitching the hemline of her gown at the back.

In the 2023 Filmfare Awards, Janhvi Kapoor was nominated for her performance in Mathukutty Xavier's Mili in the Best Actress (Female) category. Alia Bhatt, however, won the award, for her mindblowing performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Interestingly, this is Janhvi's second nomination in the category after 2020's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Last year Janhvi had two releases; Good Luck Jerry which was released on Disney+ Hotstar and Mili, which hit the theaters in November.

Recently, she confirmed her Telugu debut film opposite Jr NTR, tentatively titled NTR 30. Koratala Siva is directing the film after box-office hits like Janatha Garage, and Bharat Ane Nenu.