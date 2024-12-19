Radhika Apte stunned the world by sharing a picture of breastfeeding her newborn while attending a meeting recently. And soon after that, the actress shared several pictures of her maternity photoshoot, which have now gone viral. The actress' raw and unfiltered look on the cover has stolen all the limelight.

Apte has also spoken about the other non-glorious of side of the pregnancy phase, which celebs seldom talk about. Radhika is known for keeping her family life extremely private. It was on the red carpet of the BFI London Film Festival that the world came to know of the Andhadhun actress' pregnancy. Radhika gave birth to her baby girl with husband Benedict earlier this month. Now, on the cover of Vogue, the phenomenal actress bared it all.

How she struggled with photoshoot

Radhika also spoke about how difficult it was for her to shoot for the magazine knowing she didn't look like her usual self. "I did this photo shoot a week before giving birth," she told Vogue, adding, "Truth is, I struggled to embrace how I looked at the time. I had never seen myself put on so much weight."

Radhika on pregnancy struggles

"My body was swollen, I had shooting pains in my pelvis, and the lack of sleep had skewed my perspective on everything. Now, not even two weeks into motherhood, my body looks different again," she added. Social media has been going gaga over Radhika's photoshoot.

The actress further added that now after welcoming her child when she looks back at these photos, she feels bad for being so hard on herself. "There are new challenges, new discoveries, and a different perspective has set in. I look at these photos with much kinder eyes and feel bad for being so hard on myself. Now, I can see only beauty in these changes, and I know I will cherish these photos forever," the Parched actress further remarked.