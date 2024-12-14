Radhika Apte shares candid photo breastfeeding her newborn baby girl as she resumes work

Congratulations are in order for Radhika Apte and her husband Benedict Taylor as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl last week.

On Friday, Radhika Apte shared the first glimpse of her newborn baby girl on her Instagram handle.

The photo captures a tender moment as Radhika breastfeeds her baby while sitting on a bed, with a laptop placed in front of her. She is seen wearing a black turtleneck sweater, while her baby looks adorable in an olive-green sweater.

Congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues poured in.

Celebs who took to her comments section and congratulated her include: Gulshan Devaiah, Zoya Akhtar, Satyadeep Misra, Isha Talwar, Divyenndu, Ira Dubey, Shweta Tripathi, Homi Adajania and others.

Radhika Apte announced her pregnancy

The actor made her pregnancy announcement during her appearance at the BFI London Film Festival 2024 in October.

Radhika Apte flaunted her baby bump at the screening of her film Sister Midnight at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16. She surprised her fans by announcing her pregnancy during the event. Taking to social media she wrote, "Sister Midnight UK Premier #lff2024."

The photos feature her posing both solo and with the film's cast and crew on the red carpet. The actress looked stunning in a black, off-shoulder midi dress with her hair styled in a bun.

Radhika Apte has been married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor since 2012. They had a private wedding in Northern England. The couple decided not to announce the pregnancy on social media, much like many other actors.

Work Front

Radhika Apte appeared in a cameo role in Merry Christmas. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. She is also set to star in the revenge thriller series Akka, alongside Keerthy Suresh, which is produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by debutante Dharmaraj Shetty.