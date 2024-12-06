Art connoisseur and entrepreneur Shalini Passi is currently basking in the success of her appearance on the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Ever since the show was released, Shalini became a social media star Shalini and will also be appearance in Bigg Boss 18.

Shalini Passi asks for straw, gets scared by loud voices in BB

The promo of Shalini is shared by the makers on Instagram, in the clip shared by Jio Cinema, Shalini enters the iconic house alongside her 'friend' Mac. Shalini looks stunning as she enters the red sequinned dress with a quirky parrot-shaped clutch.

In the promo, she is heard saying, "My friend Mac and I are very excited to go into the Bigg Boss house."

Apne art and design collection se famous Shalini Passi aayengi Bigg Boss 18 ke ghar. Dekhenge inke actitvities aur process ka kya hoga gharwalon par asar. ?



In another promo shared by Shalini Passi, she spoke about her relationship with the camera. She said, "It's a new experience for me to be in front of the camera. Before 2018, I had a massive phobia of the camera. I would be scared, run away, and rarely click pictures. To fall in love with the camera is a new experience for me."

Shalini Passi mentioned that her friends often joked about her ability to lead. "My friends would joke with me that I should be the leader of Bigg Boss. You'll give them good training and discipline them."

Shalini Passi said, "If I feel like something is wrong, I will point it out because I feel like it'll help them in the long run. I pick up on the good, positive vibes of people. Also, if someone's sad or angry, I'm drawn to heal them. We'll do some activities and have fun in the house."

Another promo shows, Shalini asking inmates to get her a straw as she drinks her green tea. She then asked if mosquitoes were and told them to arrange for a mosquito net. She then gets scared as someone raises his/her voice while talking to her.

In the same clip, Vivian offers her food in a tray.

Fans flocked to social media and pointed out that Shalini Passi is high maintenance and won't survive in Bigg Boss.

Shalini Passi, in Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, was joined by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha Chawla. Shalini brought a fresh perspective to the show, sharing screen space with Bollywood Wives — Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.