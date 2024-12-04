Renowned comedian and actor Sunil Pal sent shockwaves to his fans and admires after several reports claimed that Sunil had gone missing after attending an event outside Mumbai. The news of Sunil missing went viral on Tuesday late at night.

As per reports, Sunil Pal's wife, Sarita, filed a missing person's complaint at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai after being unable to contact him for several hours.

Comedian Sunil Pal goes missing, phone unreachable; complaint filed

According to a report in IANS, Sunil Pal left Mumbai for a performance and was expected to return home on December 3. However, when Sarita attempted to contact him, his phone was switched off, sparking concerns about his safety. Police have launched an investigation, gathering details about the event he attended and speaking to individuals close to him."

Sarita expressed deep worry, stating, "I kept calling him for hours, but there was no response. I hope he is safe and returns soon."

According to reports from Viral Bhayani, Sunil Pal has been found. The Instagram post shared by paparazzo shows a screenshot of him talking to Sunil Pal's wife Sarita.

In the screenshot shared by Viral on Instagram, when they contacted his wife, Sarita, she confirmed via message, that, "Sunil ji se baat ho gayee. He has spoken to the police". (I have spoken to Sunil ji. He has also spoken to the police).

Sunil Pal's last Instagram Update

Just a day before reports of his disappearance, comedian Sunil Pal shared a video on Instagram showing him sitting on a boat, wearing a safety jacket, along with other people. The video is apparently from the event he attended outside Mumbai.

Sunil shared a video on Instagram, which he captioned, "#NadiyaKePaar #Standupcomedy #fun #event #show."

Sunil Pal controversies

Sunil Pal has often stirred controversies. Active on social media, he often shares his two cents about day-to-day topics.

In March 2023, Pal stirred controversy by criticizing The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show for its use of vulgar language. Addressing the matter publicly, he urged comedians to avoid inappropriate content, sparking a debate in the comedy community.

Later Sunil backtracked his statements and mentioned that he has immense respect for fellow performers and called Kapil Sharma "a genius."

When Sunil Pal called out Sunil Grover's comedy cheap

In May 2024, Sunil Pal bashed Sunil Grover for mimicking women and accused him of portraying them as "desperate".

During the interview, Sunil said, "Sunil Grover bahut purana lag raha hai. Wahi cheezein, ghisi piti cheezein... hasi nahi aati. Baar baar actor ke goud mein jaake baith jaana ladki banke, ghin aati hai! Phir woh ladkiyon ke naam pe kapde pehenke vulgar baate karna, aur phir baar baar award functions mein jaake bolna, 'Aaj mujhe pata chala santre khaye bhi jaate hain.' Sunil Grover... ab woh jitna hain accha kare, logon ko gyaan na baate (Sunil Grover looks very old now. The same jokes all over again, does not make anyone laugh. Every time you sit on the lap of an actor, I feel ashamed. Dressing up like a woman and talk in a vulgar fashion. Then at award functions, saying, 'Today I learnt that one can also eat oranges.' Sunil Grover should just do his bit and not advise now)."

Sunil had targeted Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda for dressing up as women, and said, "Aadmi aurat ka getup karke aa rahe hain, dafli wafli bol ke. Vulgar bhi lag raha hai sur saath saath usme energy bhi nahi hain. Aisa lag raha hai parso ki biriyani khilayi jaa rahi hai... Cheapness dikhti hain. Ladkiyon ki aisi respect hoti hai kya (A man is coming dressed up as a woman. It looks vulgar and lacks energy too. It is like I am being treated the same biriyani from three days ago. It shows cheapness. This is how one respects women)?"

About Sunil Pal

Ace comedian Sunil Pal rose to fame in 2005 when he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, becoming a household name. Over the years, he has also participated in popular shows like Comedy Champions and Comedy Circus Ke SuperStars. The actor comedian is quite active on social media.

Besides, Pal also starred in several films in comic roles, including Hum Tum, Phir Hera Pheri, Apna Sapna Money Money, Bombay To Goa, Krazzy 4 and Kick, to name a few.