Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show, a comedy talk show is streaming on Netflix from March 30. The celebrity talk show saw celebrities from Bollywood and cricket arena The first episode of the series saw Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Besides cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, the show also featured, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, the star cast of Heeramandi and Aamir Khan.

This week the show will see Ed Sheeran gracing The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The show also saw the comeback of Sunil Grover, and the reunion of Kapil and Sunil and their camaraderie was loved by the fans.

However, the show will be wrapping up next month, reportedly due to less viewership.

Sunil Pal calls out Sunil Grover's comedy cheap

Recently, Sunil Pal bashed Sunil Grover for mimicking women and accused him of portraying them as "desperate".

During the interview, Sunil said, "Sunil Grover bahut purana lag raha hai. Wahi cheezein, ghisi piti cheezein... hasi nahi aati. Baar baar actor ke goud mein jaake baith jaana ladki banke, ghin aati hai! Phir woh ladkiyon ke naam pe kapde pehenke vulgar baate karna, aur phir baar baar award functions mein jaake bolna, 'Aaj mujhe pata chala santre khaye bhi jaate hain.' Sunil Grover... ab woh jitna hain accha kare, logon ko gyaan na baate (Sunil Grover looks very old now. The same jokes all over again, does not make anyone laugh. Every time you sit on the lap of an actor, I feel ashamed. Dressing up like a woman and talk in a vulgar fashion. Then at award functions, saying, 'Today I learnt that one can also eat oranges.' Sunil Grover should just do his bit and not give advice from now)."

Sunil added that Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda dress up as women, and said, "Aadmi aurat ka getup karke aa rahe hain, dafli wafli bol ke. Vulgar bhi lag raha hai sur saath saath usme energy bhi nahi hain. Aisa lag raha hai parso ki biriyani khilayi jaa rahi hai... Cheapness dikhti hain. Ladkiyon ki aisi respect hoti hai kya (A man is coming dressed up as a woman. It looks vulgar and lacks energy too. It is like I am being treated the same biriyani from three days ago. It shows cheapness. This is how one respects women)?"

In the show, Grover dresses up as a woman in a saree and is called 'Dafli'. Previously too, Sunil Grover played female characters like Gutthi or Rinku Devi in Kapil's shows.