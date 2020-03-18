Despite all the fame, power, money and riches; nothing has ever come between the Khan brothers – Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. The three brothers have had each-other's back through various episodes of thick and thin. From court cases, cheating cases, controversies, relationship failures – the three Khan brothers have always been there for each other, inseparable. Let's take a look at the net worth of the three brothers.

Salman Khan's net worth

Apart from churning out blockbusters every year, Salman Khan has been a favourite among brands for their endorsements. While Salman Khan reportedly charges Rs 70-75 crores per film, he makes somewhere around Rs 6-7 crores per endorsement. The actor who is known for making and breaking movies with insane box-office records, charges Rs 6 crores for special appearance on TV.

Apart from this, Salman reportedly makes around Rs 100 crores throughout the course of working as a host for Bigg Boss. Apart from this, the actor has several automobiles, properties and other sort of investments. He is also actively involved as a producer in several films and TV shows. This makes his net worth somewhere close to Rs ₹229.25 Crores.

Arbaaz Khan

While Arbaaz Khan may not have been able to make it big in the industry, his venture into production has landed him plum finances. Apart from this, the actor still continues to work in films down south, is a host of his own show on Youtube, writer and also makes TV appearances. The net worth of Arbaaz Khan is said to be somewhere around 21 million USD.

Sohail Khan

The laziest brother of them all, as confessed by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan has had the worst luck in Bollywood. Despite that, the actor has never had any troubles with the finances. Sohail Khan has done films like – Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Lakeer, Krishna Cottage, Aryan, Hello; none of which could do wonders at the box-office. Sohail has also worked as a director, writer and producer and reportedly has a net worth of 10 million dollars.