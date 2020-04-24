The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly gifted the most fearful and stressful period for the humankind. Amidst the sufferers, the most distressed, assuredly are the police personnel and the medical, health care staff.

The medical fraternity and the police force are praised by the world for their selfless service to save the public life from the gluttonous novel coronavirus. Risking their own health, these people work all through day and night.

Online stress management session for cops

Since the implementation of the national lockdown, the police forces across the country have been engaged on roads to prevent the vehicles from gearing up.

To help these police officers deal with their stress and anxiety during these difficult times, the Bengaluru city police, in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) organised a training module through video conference.

The video conference connected all 155 police stations across the city.

Sandeep Patil IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police joined an online stress management conference along with his fellow officers. The cops wearing masks, attended the session maintaining the prescribed distance between each one of them.

According to the reports, the stress and strain from workplaces can have a grave impact on the human mind, which will later result adversely on his behaviour and composure.

The Bengaluru city police have been implementing various measures to prevent people from stepping out of their homes. Albeit the strict punishment measures including seizing of the vehicles and high fine payment, people try to break the rules, adding up the cops' toil.