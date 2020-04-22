In its recent order, the Karnataka government has announced its decision to allow select additional activities in the state so as to mitigate the public hardship amid the lockdown days.

The order to be operationalised by the District Administration or the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) comes into effect from 23 April. The authorised bodies should ensure the new service by adhering to the strict lockdown rules and the existing guidelines and measures.

The BBMP or District administration should make sure of all the preparatory arrangements needed in the state before operating these relaxations. Social distancing should be mandatorily maintained in offices and other workplaces state the order.

Relaxation on select services in Karnataka

It also mentioned that these relaxations, on the other hand, will not be applicable in the containment zones demarcated by the BBMP or District administration. In its previous release, the state had explained its classification of regions as containment zones and hotspots.

"If any new area is included in the category of a containment zone, the activities allowed in that area till the time of its categorisation as a containment zone will be suspended," said the state government in its order, "except for those activities as are specifically permitted under the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."

Issued by the Chief Secretary, the order also directed all the Departments, District Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police, BBMP, Police Commissioners and other Heads of Departments for the strict implementation of the consolidated guidelines across the state under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.