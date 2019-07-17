Sri Lanka received a warship as a gift from China last week which is being seen as a sign of deepening defence cooperation between the countries in the strategic waters of the Indian Ocean.

The 2,300-tonne Chinese made frigate P625, a Type 053 'Tongling' warship, arrived in Columbo last week. The Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, thanked China and said that the military will accept the gift as a "suggestion of good friendship between the two countries," reported Xinhua.

De Silva said the warship will enhance surveillance capabilities - mainly for offshore patrol, environment monitoring and anti-piracy combats of the Navy. Sri Lanka is facing maritime security issues as the surrounding regional waters are notoriously known for its illegal activities including drug trafficking.

Naval ships as gifts

The 'Tongling' warship was decommissioned by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in 2015 after serving the PLA Navy requirements for 21 years. The Chinese Navy held a two-month-long professional training drill with more than 110 Sri Lankan naval officers and sailors in Shanghai, according to a statement by the Chinese embassy in Colombo.

The Sri Lankan Navy maintains 50 combat, support ships and inshore patrol crafts with a majority of them supplied by India, the US and Israel. India has gifted the Lankan navy three Off-shore Patrol Vessels (OPV) in 2006, 2008 and 2019.

In 2018, former Sri Lankan Navy chief Admiral Dr Jayanath Colombage had authored a book, "Asymmetrical Warfare a Sea", that advised Sri Lanka to exercise caution in accepting gifts as the ageing vessels come with high maintenance at high costs.

"Old naval vessels, gifted or bought, would have finished their service with their mother navies. Given their age, the engine and other equipment on board, and the hull will have to undergo frequent maintenance and repairs," said Colombage.

According to Colombage, the vessels provided by India have served Sri Lanka the best despite being old due to Sri Lankan centric modification by India.

Sri Lanka has been internationally warned against China's debt-trap diplomacy especially knowing the Chinese acquisition of the Hambantota port in 2017. China's strategic interests in the Indian ocean has been indicated through China's interests in Sri Lanka's 'development' and its strategic interests with an established logistics base in Djibouti.

China has also announced that it will deliver nine "new type" of diesel trains in Sri Lanka that is specially designed to cater to the high-temperature and high-humidity in Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from PTI)