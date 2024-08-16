Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor are back with Stree 2 and this time it is not just bigger but even better! There are very few sequels which tend to live up to the hype and the buzz in comparison to the original. But, Stree 2 has managed to not just be at par with the first version but even surpass it. The film has been minting some big bucks at the box office and there's no stopping it. Let's take a look at why you shouldn't give the film a miss.

Better than Stree: After Stree, everyone was left wondering what more could the makers do to make a great film even better? However, the makers have done that and beyond. In every sense, Stree 2 is bigger and better than its previous film. From writing, screenplay, songs to the entertainment quotient; the film has gone over and above the expectations. There are very few Hindi sequels that do justice to the original film and this one deserves an ovation for that.

Scarier than Stree: What resonated with everyone was how Stree combined horror with comedy. So when the sequel was announced the expectations were sky high. And director Amar Kaushik and writer Niren Bhatt have added massive elements of horror and dark humour in the film. It is scarier than Stree both in terms of the story going forward and even the visuals.

Songs and cameos: One of the biggest key points of Stree were its songs and Stree 2 also has churned out several chartbusters. From romantic melodies to trippy Aaj Ki Raat, the film has a song for each and every mood. What sets apart this one from Stree is the number of cameos. While we don't want to reveal too much, there's a lot of surprising cameos to add that extra tadka.