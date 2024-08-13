This 15th August is all set to see a massive clash between three highly entertaining Bollywood films. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 is all set to release on this Independence Day and is expected to face a competition from Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk starrer Khel Khel Mein. John Abraham is also ready to bounce back with Vedaa featuring him and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Advance booking race

The advance booking of the three films have begun and let's take a look at which is turning out to be audience's favourite. Stree 2 has reportedly sold over 100,000 tickets within 2 days of its advance booking window. As per Sacnilk, the film has already earned Rs 4.09 crore in advance booking race. The film is also looking at a night opening on 14th of August.

In contrast to the business of Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein managed to sell just 2,042 tickets on day one. The first day of its advance booking race turned out to be quite dull as the film managed to generate just Rs 8.74 lakh. On the other hand, John Abraham's Vedaa has seen a better business than Akshay Kumar's film.

Taran Adarsh's prediction

If reports are anything to go by, Vedaa has sold 5,969 tickets and generated Rs 18.07 lakh in advance booking on day one. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and wrote, "ADVANCE BOOKING UPDATE: 'STREE 2' TICKET SALES ARE ON (fire)... The film industry can finally breathe a sigh of relief... #Stree2 is poised for a sensational start at the #BO... The pre-sales – which are growing rapidly by the hour – indicate a #Blockbuster start for this horror-comedy."

He further wrote, "On the other hand, advance bookings for the other two #IndependenceDay releases – #KhelKhelMein and #Vedaa – are currently sluggish... However, there's hope that the ticket sales will pick up before they hit cinemas."