Rajkummar Rao was highly appreciated for his role in director Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Stree which also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Flora Saini. Each character had its own essence and style and every actor owned them with conviction. But it looks like the makers of Stree are looking to break many hearts with their new move.

If the reports are to be believed, Rajkummar Rao, who became household with his role of Vicky, a ladies tailor in Chanderi, will no longer be a part of the sequel, tentively titled Stree 2.

According to Filmfare, Varun Dhawan has reportedly been meeting the makers of Stree to bring him on board for the sequel. But since the makers have developed a good rapport with Rajkummar, they are now said to be in dilemma about the casting of the male lead.

If the reports turn out to be true, it will surely be a major setback for Rajkummar as he has already won several accolades for his role.

Stree had performed exceptionally well at the domestic box office and shattered all the estimations and calculations. Happy with the positive response and box office numbers, producer Dinesh Vijan has now confirmed that there will be a sequel to Stree which will pick up right from it left the breadcrumbs.

Stree had an unusual ending which left many questions unanswered. Vijan said that the sequel will unfold every mystery that left many people figuring about the conclusion including Shraddha's backstory.

The movie is based on an urban legend "Nale ba" from the city of Bengaluru during the 1990s. It is believed that a witch used to haunt Bangalore before it was urbanized like it is today. According to the popular belief, a witch used to roam around the city at night and knock on random doors. It is likely to go on floors by the end of 2019.