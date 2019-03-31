Once underrated, now one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao has come a long way proving his mettle time and again on the silver screen. The actor has managed to put himself on the wishlist of several Bollywood filmmakers by delivering back-to-back hits at the box office and winning several accolades to his name. And now reports are doing the rounds of the industry that Rajkummar has signed a 3 films deal with Karan Johar for a whopping Rs 24 crore.

If the industry grapevine is to be believed, Karan Johar is trying to experiment with his usual filmmaking process by picking up some heartland stories. And to do justice to the stories, KJo couldn't think of anyone else than Rajkummar to portray these roles which would be hand-wired to the backdrop of a small town.

With this exuberant deal, Rajkummmar who reportedly used to draw a fee of Rs 4-6 crore for his film, would now be getting upto Rs 8 crore (approximately) for each of the three films.

And it looks like Rajkummar and Karan Johar are already having a good tuning with each other which would eventually make things easier for both to bring out the desire outcome on the big screen. When Rajkummar graced the Koffee couch, he said that he would want to work alongside Karan Johar in a film about same sex-love.

However, an official confirmation about Rajkummar and Karan Johar's collaboration is still awaited.

On a related note, Rajkummar recently bagged the 'Performer of the Year' award at the Filmfare Middle East Awards 2019 ceremony held in Oman.

"It's a great honour to receive this award. I also feel gratified in a way to know that my films not only entertain audiences in India but globally," Rajkummar said in a statement.

"I've had very distinguished films in 2018 and this win certifies that the audiences are also open to experimentation and watching something new and interesting," he added.

He is now looking forward to this year's anticipated films, including Mental Hai Kya, Turram Khan, Imli and Made In China.