Amid all the #MeToo allegations which surfaced last year, the one that gave the biggest jolt to the entire industry was that of Rajkumar Hirani being involved in one such case. While the entire industry has either remained mum or chose not to reserve their comments, Rajkummar Rao, has spoken up on the issue in detail and openly.

Following the accusations and impending investigation, Raju Hirani's name has been removed from the credits of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' starring Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. While the otherwise outspoken Sonam chose to remain silent on being asked to give her two cents on the issue, her co-actor Rajkummar Rao came out in support of the victim.

Not just this, Rao, even supported the decision of the makers of the film to exclude Hirani's name from the credits. He said, "It was absolutely shocking when I read the article. The Ek Ladki Ko... team took the decision to revoke his credit from the film and I fully respect and stand by that decision," while talking to Huffington Post.

Talking about the investigation, he added, "Whenever such an allegation comes out, there has to be an investigation where both parties put their points across. It's only then we can conclusively pass an informed judgement. Only after that we will know specifically what transpired. This is the least that can be done."

On being asked why many people from the industry were silent on the topic, Rajkummar said that this has come as a big shock to everyone and people would want to hear Hirani's side of the story before making a comment or passing their own judgement.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has been receiving warm applause from the audience for its novel concept and delicate treatment of the subject.